Is Olivia Dunne throwing shade at TikTok star Breckie Hill?

It appears that Olivia Dunne is taking a shot at fellow TikTok star Breckie Hill in her latest viral TikTok, amid Hill's constant shade towards the LSU gymnast.

By Paris McGee Jr.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Is Olivia Dunne throwing shade at another TikTok star?

It appears that Olivia Dunne (pictured) is taking a shot at fellow TikTok star Breckie Hill in her latest viral TikTok.  © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Livvy / Instagram / Livvydunne

If you are a true Olivia Dunne fan, you know the LSU gymnast has had a longstanding feud with fellow TikTok influencer Breckie Hill.

Breckie boasts 3.9 million social media followers between Instagram and TikTok, and loves to reference Olivia – arguably for attention and to remain relevant.

The 19-year-old has gained popularity through her lip-syncing videos and OnlyFans account, and by looking strikingly similar to Livvy. She's taken shots at the gymnast several times.

On the other hand, Livvy is the most famous female college athlete in the nation, who crushes Hill's social media following with 11.8 million followers on Instagram and TikTok combined.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has also found a way to translate her large social media following into serious cash flow, boasting one of the top multimillion Name, Image, Likeness net worths of any college athlete.

It now appears Livvy is growing tired of Hill's cyberattacks on social media, and fans believe her latest viral TikTok is throwing deserved shade towards Hill.

Olivia Dunne fans go nuts over her latest "shade" TikTok and Breckie Hill drama

Breckie Hill (r) is widely known on TikTok for copying Olivia Dunne's viral posts.
Breckie Hill (r) is widely known on TikTok for copying Olivia Dunne's viral posts.  © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Livvy / Breckiehill

Without mentioning Breckie Hill, Olivia Dunne shared a TikTok with a series of photos that ended with the simple message:

"Me when she can’t keep my name out of her mouth."

Livvy fans immediately took to the comment section of the video, which has garnered over 1 million views and counting.

"This is the best response in TikTok history," one fan wrote.

"This is probably the best possible response she could've made," another added.

"I think we all know who she's talking about," another fan commented. "Breckie," another responded.

"Only person allowed to pick on my sister is me... I wouldn't know tho she still has me blocked," Livvy's older sister Julz hilariously wrote.

Livvy has also reportedly blocked Breckie.

Will Olivia Dunne's viral TikTok still catch the attention of Breckie Hill and garner a response? TikTokers are anxiously awaiting as this feud heats up.

