Is Olivia Dunne throwing shade at TikTok star Breckie Hill?

It appears that Olivia Dunne (pictured) is taking a shot at fellow TikTok star Breckie Hill in her latest viral TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Livvy / Instagram / Livvydunne

If you are a true Olivia Dunne fan, you know the LSU gymnast has had a longstanding feud with fellow TikTok influencer Breckie Hill.

Breckie boasts 3.9 million social media followers between Instagram and TikTok, and loves to reference Olivia – arguably for attention and to remain relevant.

The 19-year-old has gained popularity through her lip-syncing videos and OnlyFans account, and by looking strikingly similar to Livvy. She's taken shots at the gymnast several times.

On the other hand, Livvy is the most famous female college athlete in the nation, who crushes Hill's social media following with 11.8 million followers on Instagram and TikTok combined.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has also found a way to translate her large social media following into serious cash flow, boasting one of the top multimillion Name, Image, Likeness net worths of any college athlete.

It now appears Livvy is growing tired of Hill's cyberattacks on social media, and fans believe her latest viral TikTok is throwing deserved shade towards Hill.