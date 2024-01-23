Is there tension between Olivia Dunne and her teammates?

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne and her teammates have a special message for those wondering about their team dynamics!

Olivia Dunne playfully teased the notion of jealousy in her latest viral TikTok with her teammates joining in on the lighthearted fun. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Livvydunne

As the reigning queen of college sports earnings, Olivia Dunne is swimming in millions thanks to the NCAA's Name, Image, and Likeness law.

With a colossal fan base of over 12 million followers on TikTok and Instagram combined, Livvy's social media reign is nothing short of spectacular.

Curiosity swirls around the behind-the-scenes camaraderie among Livvy and her LSU teammates, especially considering that she outshines even head coach Brian Kelly in terms of earnings.

According to her latest viral TikTok post, however, Livvy and the vibes within the team are pretty chill.

Apparently, there's no hint of jealousy among the girls – it's all good vibes and teamwork!