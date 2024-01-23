Is there tension between Olivia Dunne and her teammates?
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne and her teammates have a special message for those wondering about their team dynamics!
As the reigning queen of college sports earnings, Olivia Dunne is swimming in millions thanks to the NCAA's Name, Image, and Likeness law.
With a colossal fan base of over 12 million followers on TikTok and Instagram combined, Livvy's social media reign is nothing short of spectacular.
Curiosity swirls around the behind-the-scenes camaraderie among Livvy and her LSU teammates, especially considering that she outshines even head coach Brian Kelly in terms of earnings.
According to her latest viral TikTok post, however, Livvy and the vibes within the team are pretty chill.
Apparently, there's no hint of jealousy among the girls – it's all good vibes and teamwork!
Olivia Dunne and her teammates poke fun at critics
In her newest video, Olivia Dunne delivered the perfect response to a curious fan wondering whether or not the team gets along with her.
Livvy orchestrated a hilarious stunt by walking into the facility with all her teammates ignoring her... only to then transition into a lively dance party with the entire team gathered around, showering Olivia with hype!
The light-hearted video quickly amassed nearly a million views and garnered thousands of likes and comments.
"Lmfao too good," Olympic gymnastics champion Nastia Liukin said.
On Friday, Olivia Dunne and her teammates will be back on the road against Missouri at 8:30 PM ET.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Livvydunne