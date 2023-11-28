Olivia Dunne wows in epic return to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue

Porto, Portugal - Like a Victoria's Secret model earning her wings, Olivia Dunne has earned her rookie status with Sports Illustrated!

Olivia Dunne has been tapped for a rookie honor as she returns to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue for its big anniversary. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Livvydunne

Stepping into the spotlight with a splash earlier this year, Olivia made waves as one of the first-ever college athletes to grace the coveted pages of the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Now, she's back for an encore!

The big reveal unfolded on Tuesday, with the gymnast treating her Instagram followers to a sneak peek from the sizzling new photoshoot, one that saw her jetting off to the picturesque Porto in Portugal.

"Coming back for Year 2, I mean, last year I said it was a dream come true, and nothing's changed," she shared on Instagram. "It's still a dream come true. I can't believe I can call myself a rookie. It feels unreal."

And because every fabulous moment deserves its own slice of sweetness, she shared a tantalizing glimpse of the celebratory cake adorned with "rookie" written in the icing, sealing the deal on this deliciously dreamy chapter of her incredible journey.

Livvy, who is currently dating MLB rookie Paul Skenes, will be featured in the 60th anniversary issue of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit!