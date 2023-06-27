Olivia Dunne celebrates huge LSU Baseball College World Series win

Omaha, Nebraska - Is LSU Athletics doling out the best victories in college sports this year? Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne may think so!

On Monday, LSU defeated the Florida Gators to secure their seventh program national championship, and LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne was as happy as ever! © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne

The LSU women's gymnastics team may have fallen short of the NCAA championship this year, but the Tigers' baseball team made up for the loss!

On Monday, LSU defeated the Florida Gators to secure their program's seventh national championship in the College World Series, and Livvy was as happy as ever!

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and gymnast took to Instagram with several stories celebrating the Tigers baseball team's victory, with her 4.2 million Instagram followers watching.

"love to see it," Livvy captioned one story with a picture of the LSU championship-winning baseball team.

In another, the athlete-influencer was jumping up and down, cheering, and clapping when the Tigers officially clinched the title.

"That moment when @lsubaseball wins that natty champ," she wrote.

With the win, this year's NCAA sports seasons have officially come to a close. This spring, LSU also captured the women's basketball national title in addition to baseball's top spot, becoming the first division I school to accomplish both feats in the same year.