Olivia Dunne celebrates LSU Tigers baseball victory with stylish custom fit

Omaha, Nebraska - Olivia Dunne cheered on the LSU Tigers baseball once again, this time celebrating their victory over Wake Forest on Thursday night.

Olivia Dunne showed off her custom fit to cheer on the LSU men's baseball team on Thursday night, where they earned an impressive walk-off victory. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Livvydunne

The 20-year-old gymnast and influencer showed her fangirl side as she lent her support to the LSU men's baseball team at the 2023 College World Series.



In new photos shared to Instagram on Friday, Livvy showed off her denim fit for the evening.

She rocked a navy t-shirt and baseball cap in the first snap, while the second two reveal her custom "Geaux Tigers" denim jacket and matching denim shorts.

"Geauxmaha," she captioned the post.

Olivia attended another of the Tigers' games earlier this week, where fans flocked to find her in the stands after she posted a photo from the stadium to her story.

It seems that the Sports Illustrated model was finally a good luck charm this time around, as the Tigers scored an extra-inning walk-off win against the Demon Deacons on Thursday night.

As the LSU baseball team punches their ticket to the championships, fans just might get another glimpse of Olivia at the first in the best-of-three series against Florida on Saturday.