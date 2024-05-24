Olivia Dunne gets video-bombed by random MLB fan in viral TikTok
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania - Olivia Dunne recently experienced an unexpected and humorous moment on TikTok that went viral.
Known for her engaging content and vibrant personality, Dunne had planned to create a supportive video for her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, who plays in the MLB.
In the video shared Thursday, set to the iconic High School Musical song Now or Never, Dunne intended to show her support for Skenes while playfully lip-syncing to the lyrics.
However, her plans took a hilarious turn when an MLB fan unexpectedly video-bombed her, mocking her actions in the background.
Despite the unexpected interruption, the former LSU star's video, which captured the light-hearted moment, quickly went viral.
The TikTok gained close to half a million views and garnered tens of thousands of likes, showcasing Dunne's ability to connect with her audience even in spontaneous and amusing situations.
As Skenes continues to dominate in the MLB, some fans are speculating that the Sports Illustrated model could become the "Taylor Swift" of baseball as the two emerge as a sports power couple, much like the pop star and Super Bowl champ Travis Kelce.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / @livvy