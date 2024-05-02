Olivia Dunne reveals hard truths with fans in viral Taylor Swift TikTok challenge
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne revealed some hard truths in a viral Taylor Swift-inspired TikTok that some fans weren't ready for!
Before Olivia Dunne blew up on social media as an All-American LSU gymnast, she was once an elite gymnast training for the Olympic Games.
Then, she was a member of the junior national team that trained at the infamous Karolyis' camp.
In 2018, USA Gymnastics terminated its agreement with the Karolyi coaches' camp after an investigation uncovered serious abuse under their instruction dating back to the '90s.
Using a TikTok challenge to Taylor Swift's hit song, Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?, Livvy appeared to take a jab at the camp.
Livvy used a clip of Swift's song, specifically the line, "You wouldn't last an hour in the asylum where they raised me."
She accompanied the sound bite with a carousel of pictures of the Karolyi camp in a video that saw close to half a million views and counting.
Fans react to Olivia Dunne's TikTok
Support poured in for Olivia Dunne as fans rallied around her following a TikTok post that stirred emotional responses.
"oh damn not the karolyi ranch :( hope you’re okay now <3," one fan wrote.
"yeah saw the documentary about that place it's not good. glad you made it out okay," another added.
"i’m so sorry!" another fan wrote.
After finishing her final season with the NCAA at LSU gymnastics last month, Olivia Dunne is set to graduate from LSU next week.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Livvy