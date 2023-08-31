Olivia Dunne gives the ultimate shoutout with Taylor Swift-inspo
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - What better way to celebrate your birthday than with a Taylor Swift-inspired birthday shoutout from Olivia Dunne?
Thursday wasn't just a normal day for the LSU gymnast and social media extraordinaire.
The day marked a special celebration for her best friend and fellow LSU gymnastics teammate Elena Arenas.
Arenas is also a fellow athlete-influencer who regularly appears in Dunne's viral TikToks.
When the clock struck 12 AM on Thursday, Dunne gave Arenas a birthday shoutout second to none.
"Idk about you, but @elena_arenas01 is feelin 22!" Dunne wrote on her Instagram story.
In three separate IG stories, Livvy shared photos of Arenas cheering her on in competition, a collage of pictures displaying the two gymnasts' friendship over the years, and a hilarious blooper reel of the two training in the gym.
Arenas is a junior gymnast on the LSU Tigers gymnastics team who, along with Dunne, will try to lead LSU back to the national championships next spring.
So, did Livvy just give the best birthday shoutout ever? We're feelin' 22!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne