Olivia Dunne gives the ultimate shoutout with Taylor Swift-inspo

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - What better way to celebrate your birthday than with a Taylor Swift - inspired birthday shoutout from Olivia Dunne ?

When the clock struck 12 AM on Thursday, Olivia Dunne (bottom r.) gave teammate Elena Arenas a birthday shoutout second to none on social media. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne

Thursday wasn't just a normal day for the LSU gymnast and social media extraordinaire.

The day marked a special celebration for her best friend and fellow LSU gymnastics teammate Elena Arenas.

Arenas is also a fellow athlete-influencer who regularly appears in Dunne's viral TikToks.

When the clock struck 12 AM on Thursday, Dunne gave Arenas a birthday shoutout second to none.

"Idk about you, but @elena_arenas01 is feelin 22!" Dunne wrote on her Instagram story.

In three separate IG stories, Livvy shared photos of Arenas cheering her on in competition, a collage of pictures displaying the two gymnasts' friendship over the years, and a hilarious blooper reel of the two training in the gym.

Arenas is a junior gymnast on the LSU Tigers gymnastics team who, along with Dunne, will try to lead LSU back to the national championships next spring.