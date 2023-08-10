Olivia Dunne goes viral in sweet denim look for latest NIL partnership

Paramus, New Jersey - While the college gymnastics offseason tumbles along, LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is flipping her way to the bank, cashing in on yet another major NIL deal – this time with American Eagle!

While the NCAA gymnastics offseason tumbles along, LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is flipping her way to the bank cashing a new NIL deal with American Eagle. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

The 20-year-old social media sensation Dunne is the newest ambassador for the famous jeans brand!

In a viral TikTok video that garnered hundreds of thousands of views, Livvy announced her latest sponsorship with a series of clips styling various denim pieces.

From lounging in super cute high-rise baggy jeans to confidently strutting kick bootcut jeans for a night of fun, Livvy's latest fashion win captivated her 7.7 million TikTok followers.

When one fan suggested they'd only buy American Eagle from now on, Livvy hilariously replied, "Matching denim set?", referring to her first modeled look.

"livvy is sooo next level!!!" another commenter wrote, echoing the thoughts of many others who are clearly American Eagle fans now too.