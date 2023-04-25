Olivia Dunne has interested fans in a frenzy after revealing her type

Olivia Dunne has her male fans in a total frenzy after admitting that she likes country boys! © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

Just days after posting a cryptic message that revealed she's "emotionally unavailable," Olivia Dunne now has romantically interested fans in a total frenzy!

In her latest TikTok, Livvy shared that she's "into country boys yesterday, into country boys today, and into country boys tomorrow."

Many country boys flocked to the comment section to let Livvy know just how country they really are.



"That's me," one fan said.

"What about country baseball boys," another fan added to which livvy replied, "elite combo."

Ironically, someone who falls under that "elite combo" found their way to her comments. Washington Huskies baseball player Dalton Chandler commented, "Sounds good to me," followed by a cowboy emoji.

The infielder's comment caught the eyes of others as several fans chimed in to suggest that perhaps Chandler could be Livvy's southern gentlemen.