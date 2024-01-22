Olivia Dunne impresses fans with gymnastics flex: "Just kicking back relaxing"

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Star college athlete Olivia Dunne has embarked on her final season with LSU gymnastics, and she's got fans raving over her skills on the floor as she prepares to say goodbye.

Olivia Dunne recently took to Instagram to express her feelings about the journey of competing in her final gymnastics season ever at LSU. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne

As the senior native from New Jersey rides the waves of her final year of competing, she took to Instagram on Sunday to share her feelings about the journey.

In a post that quickly went viral with over 300,000 likes, Livvy shared a captivating image of herself executing intricate choreography while lying on her back, effortlessly kicking her leg back close to her face.

Accompanied by a clever caption that read, "Just kicking back relaxing," Dunne's post received enthusiastic responses from fans who flooded her comments section with hundreds of compliments and cheers about her impressive performance.

"Yeah that looks relaxing. Not," one fan joked.

"she flexible or whateva," another added.

"the best gymnast," one fan wrote.