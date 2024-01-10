Did Olivia Dunne's NCAA gymnastics season debut live up to the hype?

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne lit up the gymnastics scene this weekend with her spectacular debut in the 2024 NCAA season and caused a seismic shift in the gymnastics rankings!

Olivia Dune kicked off her final season of gymnastics with LSU on Friday. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@Livvydunne & @lsugym

Livvy made her first appearance for the Tigers in a showdown against Ohio State on Friday, showcasing a dazzling new routine on the floor exercise that left fans going bonkers!

The judges rewarded her an impressive score of 9.875, which played a pivotal role in guiding LSU to a narrow victory of just .200 over the Buckeyes.



In the aftermath of this thrilling season opener, the gymnastics star took to Instagram to showcase her weekend of gravity-defying flips.

She proudly shared a tweet from LSU Gymnastics that read, "The No. 1 vault and floor performances in week one go to the Tigers."

The tweet featured a collage of the team's stellar moments on both the floor and vault as they outshined their competitors.

It was a triumphant celebration of skill as the All-American gymnasts showcased their prowess, setting the tone for what promises to be an electrifying season ahead!