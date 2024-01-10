Did Olivia Dunne's NCAA gymnastics season debut live up to the hype?
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne lit up the gymnastics scene this weekend with her spectacular debut in the 2024 NCAA season and caused a seismic shift in the gymnastics rankings!
Livvy made her first appearance for the Tigers in a showdown against Ohio State on Friday, showcasing a dazzling new routine on the floor exercise that left fans going bonkers!
The judges rewarded her an impressive score of 9.875, which played a pivotal role in guiding LSU to a narrow victory of just .200 over the Buckeyes.
In the aftermath of this thrilling season opener, the gymnastics star took to Instagram to showcase her weekend of gravity-defying flips.
She proudly shared a tweet from LSU Gymnastics that read, "The No. 1 vault and floor performances in week one go to the Tigers."
The tweet featured a collage of the team's stellar moments on both the floor and vault as they outshined their competitors.
It was a triumphant celebration of skill as the All-American gymnasts showcased their prowess, setting the tone for what promises to be an electrifying season ahead!
Livvy will be back in action on Saturday at the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Squad competition against No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 12 UCLA, and No. 2 Utah.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@Livvydunne & @lsugym