Will Olivia Dunne take on the balance beam in her next competition?

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne has caused a stir with her latest gymnastics Instagram reel that has gone viral among her millions of fans!

Olivia Dunne has treated fans to a sneak peek into her balance beam training for the upcoming showdown against Kentucky on Friday. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne

The gymnast, who has recently kicked off her senior campaign with LSU, treated fans to an exclusive sneak peek into her balance beam training for the upcoming showdown against Kentucky on Friday.



In Thursday's video, which has already racked up over half a million views and 30,000 likes, Livvy wowed with her triple acro series, a flawless front aerial, and a picture-perfect finish.

The Sports Illustrated model has dedicated herself to mastering the balance beam throughout the preseason, aiming to include it in her repertoire for competitions in her final season.

Despite having only showcased her skills on the floor so far this season, the burning question remains – will Olivia make her debut on the balance beam against Kentucky?

Stay tuned for updates on the college gymnastics excitement as this star athlete continues her final run.