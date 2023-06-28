Olivia Dunne jumps for joy in viral College World Series TikTok

Omaha, Nebraska - It's safe to say that LSU Baseball made gymnast Olivia Dunne proud!

Still on cloud nine, Olivia Dunne went TikTok viral after posting her big celebration of LSU Baseball's huge College World Series victory. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

On Monday, LSU's baseball team secured their program's seventh national title after a blowout victory against the Florida Gators in the College World Series.

Still on cloud nine over the win, the LSU gymnast posted a viral TikTok of the final moments of the game, as players rushed onto the field after the victory.

Captioned, "a great day to be a tiger!" Livvy was seen jumping up and down in the stands, cheering and high-fiving other LSU fans over the glorious moment.

With over 770,000 views and 120,000 likes, the influencer's fans raved over her witnessing her LSU peers win big.

"Man is not washing his hand," one fan joked about the man who high-fived Livvy.



"GEAUX tigers," another fan wrote.

"Now it's time for you to win the Ship Livvy," one fan commented, which Livvy replied, "Agreed."