Olivia Dunne makes shocking reveal about her ski trip!

Just when fans thought Olivia Dunne was enjoying a fantastic time on the slopes in Utah, her latest TikTok let fans in on the truth! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@Livvy

Livvy and her LSU gymnastics team decided to have some ski resort fun before their upcoming matchup against No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 12 UCLA, and No. 2 Utah in an invitational showdown.

She posted a picture on Instagram on Thursday showcasing her cute Vuori ski fit, leading fans to assume she was tearing down the slopes.

However, the All-American confessed to TikTok that she and her teammates "aren't allowed" to ski at the resort!

Think about it – the team can't afford to twist any ankles out on the ice!



"POV: you're an athlete at a ski resort but aren't allowed to ski," she wrote in the video.

Livvy was joined by teammates Elena Arenas and Chase Brock where the girls were clearly feeling some big ski fomo.