Olivia Dunne reveals her "Black Swan" in epic viral TikTok

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne just unveiled her "evil" counterpart, and she's a scene-stealer!

In a viral TikTok, Olivia Dunne (l.) and teammate KJ Johnson embodied the perfect split personalities in a nod to Black Swan. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

In a viral TikTok shared over the weekend, the LSU gymnast, alongside her teammate KJ Johnson, embodied the perfect split personalities in a nod to the pop culture classic Black Swan.

Olivia, sitting angelically, described herself as the "white swan" with her blonde locks before the video switched to KJ, who sported a braided hairstyle with blonde roots, perfectly embodying the "black swan" with a fierce expression.

Fans went wild for their spin on the trend, praising their flawless performance in the clip.

"This is the best example of this trend," one fan gushed.

"A true masterpiece," added another.

Despite their dramatic personas, fans were quick to point out that, in real life, KJ is the sweetest person ever.

Following Olivia's viral Black Swan-inspired post, she and her LSU teammates defeated Alabama on Friday with a sound victory.