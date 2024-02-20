Olivia Dunne gets sassy with gymnastics floor routine: "Anotha day in the office"

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - So far this season, Olivia Dunne has been rocking it out in competition on the floor, she's shown no signs of slowing down!

In a TikTok video that went viral on Monday, Olivia Dunne playfully shared a glimpse of "anotha day at the office," which turned out to be her dazzling performance on the floor.

In the clip that saw over 400,000 views and counting, the LSU gymnast hit her floor choreo before finishing off with a serious tumbling pass that ended with a perfect double-tuck dismount.



This season, Livvy has been on fire, almost hitting a perfect 10 with a massive 9.875 against Ohio State in the season opener.

With her score steadily climbing, she's poised to reach even greater heights, potentially surpassing her career high of 9.9.