Olivia Dunne gets candid about her hopes for final gymnastics season
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Will Olivia Dunne lead LSU gymnastics to history this season?
It's not every day that the sports world sees a gymnast on ESPN's SportsCenter, but on Thursday, Olivia Dunne did just that!
The 21-year-old made a special appearance on the program and revealed some pretty special feelings about the possibility of winning a national championship with the Tigers this year.
When asked about the significance of winning a national title, Livvy said, "It will mean the world to this team and this university.
"It's an unprecedented area for LSU gym to win a national championship."
LSU gymnastics is on the hunt for its first-ever national championship, with Olivia playing a pivotal role in the team's floor and bars lineup.
Despite currently ranking No. 2 in the nation behind Oklahoma, the LSU Tigers are gearing up for the SEC championships next month, where they are the current favorites to win it all.
On Friday, Olivia Dunne and her LSU teammates are set to face off against No. 9 Alabama on the road at 6 PM ET.
Cover photo: James Gilbert / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP