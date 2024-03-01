Olivia Dunne gets candid about her hopes for final gymnastics season

Olivia Dunne made her feelings very clear about the possibility of winning a national championship for LSU gymnastics in a rare appearance on ESPN's SportsCenter. © James Gilbert / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

It's not every day that the sports world sees a gymnast on ESPN's SportsCenter, but on Thursday, Olivia Dunne did just that!

The 21-year-old made a special appearance on the program and revealed some pretty special feelings about the possibility of winning a national championship with the Tigers this year.

When asked about the significance of winning a national title, Livvy said, "It will mean the world to this team and this university.

"It's an unprecedented area for LSU gym to win a national championship."

LSU gymnastics is on the hunt for its first-ever national championship, with Olivia playing a pivotal role in the team's floor and bars lineup.

Despite currently ranking No. 2 in the nation behind Oklahoma, the LSU Tigers are gearing up for the SEC championships next month, where they are the current favorites to win it all.