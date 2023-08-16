Olivia Dunne reveals her true bliss in viral video
Paramus, New Jersey - You can take Olivia Dunne out of gymnastics, but you can't take the gymnastics out of Livvy!
In a new viral TikTok video wearing a Vuori two-piece workout set, the athlete and influencer revealed that her true happiness lies in the gym.
"My Bliss is a good day in the gym! Loving my new VuoriBlissBlend™️ set! #VuoriPartner," Dunne captioned the post of her flipping on the balance beam.
Livvy's video saw close to a million views on Tuesday, with fans admiring her out-of-this-world acrobatic abilities.
"Wow, that was really good," one fan commented.
"I did that too but the damn camera wasn’t recording," another joked.
"i could never do beam, was always impressed by it when i was in gymnastics," another admired.
Livvy will begin her final year of gymnastics competition in the NCAA spring season in January 2024.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy