Olivia Dunne reveals her true bliss in viral video

Paramus, New Jersey - You can take Olivia Dunne out of gymnastics, but you can't take the gymnastics out of Livvy!

Olivia Dunne revealed in a new viral TikTok video that her genuine joy is within the walls of the gymnastics gym. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

Olivia Dunne may have only one more year on the mats for LSU gymnastics, but her bliss will forever be in the sport

In a new viral TikTok video wearing a Vuori two-piece workout set, the athlete and influencer revealed that her true happiness lies in the gym.

"My Bliss is a good day in the gym! Loving my new VuoriBlissBlend™️ set! #VuoriPartner," Dunne captioned the post of her flipping on the balance beam.

Livvy's video saw close to a million views on Tuesday, with fans admiring her out-of-this-world acrobatic abilities.

"Wow, that was really good," one fan commented.

"I did that too but the damn camera wasn’t recording," another joked.

"i could never do beam, was always impressed by it when i was in gymnastics," another admired.