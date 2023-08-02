Olivia Dunne reveals major gymnastics news in emotional TikTok!

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Bring out the tissues, Olivia Dunne' s latest viral TikTok just might have you shedding a tear!

In an emotional TikTok video, LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne revealed the upcoming season will be her last in gymnastics. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Livvy / Instagram / Livvydunne

In an emotional TikTok video, LSU gymnast Dunne gave her multimillion social media following a major hint about her future in gymnastics leaving many in awe.

The 20-year-old superstar posted a clip walking down memory lane on her illustrious career highlights as an athlete.

Her caption, revealing that this upcoming season will be her last in gymnastics!

"i can't believe this is my last year ever," Dunne captioned.

Dunne's touching video began with her as a young girl tumbling and ended with her sticking a huge double layout dismount off the bars at a LSU gymnastics meet.