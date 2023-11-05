Olivia Dunne reveals how her MLB boyfriend won her heart

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - I t appears that Olivia Dunne has revealed how boyfriend Paul Skenes swept her off her feet - or at least that's what fans believe.

In a viral TikTok that earned over a million views, the LSU gymnast shared a message that many believe is connected to her boyfriend, MLB rookie Paul Skenes.

In a three-picture slideshow post, Livvy shared the messages: "He's popular, He's cute, He only has a soft spot for you."

While the Sports Illustrated model paired an unimpressed face with the first two statements, she shared a glam, smiling shot to show how much her beau's "soft spot" means to her.

"Immediately yes," Olivia wrote in the caption.

Livvy's followers couldn't resist flooding the post's comments with clever descriptions of her boyfriend that also may have drawn her to the athlete.

"He got drafted #1 overall," one fan commented.

"he's a millionaire," another added.

"he's 6'8 and number 1 draft and rich," another fan wrote.