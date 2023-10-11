Olivia Dunne proves she's the queen of gymnastics with viral snaps

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - The Bayou Queen has been crowned, and her name is Olivia Dunne !

Olivia Dunne went viral with her latest Instagram post, getting the preseason hype rolling for her final season with LSU Gymnastics. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne

All-American LSU gymnast Dunne is gearing up for her final season of NCAA gymnastics in true royal fashion.

On Instagram, she posted two photos that got the preseason hype rolling, with the carousel post showing her posing with a tiara while rocking her LSU gymnastics uniform.

"You should see me in a crown…" Dunne captioned Tuesday's viral post in a reference to the hit song by Billie Eilish.

Over the years, Livvy has made it a tradition to post a preseason picture wearing a crow,n and this year was no different.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model garnered over 300,000 likes on the post, and hundreds of fans left comments raving over the LSU pride photos.

"i think ab you being my royal empire queen often," one fan said.

"Drip King 2.0," fellow student-athlete influencer Drip King commented.