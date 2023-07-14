Olivia Dunne reveals the ultimate glow-up and rubs elbows with Mike Tyson

Los Angeles, California - From the junior national gymnastics team to the world stage, LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is living out her dreams!

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne went viral on TikTok for posting a "then" and "now" video that reminded fans of her humble beginnings. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Livvy / Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Olivia Dunne is quite the celebrity these days, whose resume is filled with opportunities one can only dream of.

And despite how much the LSU gymnastics star has accomplished, she's never too far from her humble beginnings. Now, she's shared them with fans.

On Thursday, Dunne posted a viral TikTok showing "then" and "now," reminding fans how far she has come.

In the clip, which has garnered over half a million views, Livvy shared a photo of herself as a young junior Olympic gymnast, followed by a red carpet video of her at the 2023 ESPY Awards.

Fans couldn't help but praise Livvy for her amazing transformation from a young athlete to one with soaring success in the male dominated sports world.

"What a glow up," one fan wrote.

"WOW....I'm from Louisiana and seeing you represent is awesome....beautiful beautiful beautiful," another noted.