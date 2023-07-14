Olivia Dunne reveals the ultimate glow-up and rubs elbows with Mike Tyson
Los Angeles, California - From the junior national gymnastics team to the world stage, LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is living out her dreams!
Olivia Dunne is quite the celebrity these days, whose resume is filled with opportunities one can only dream of.
And despite how much the LSU gymnastics star has accomplished, she's never too far from her humble beginnings. Now, she's shared them with fans.
On Thursday, Dunne posted a viral TikTok showing "then" and "now," reminding fans how far she has come.
In the clip, which has garnered over half a million views, Livvy shared a photo of herself as a young junior Olympic gymnast, followed by a red carpet video of her at the 2023 ESPY Awards.
Fans couldn't help but praise Livvy for her amazing transformation from a young athlete to one with soaring success in the male dominated sports world.
"What a glow up," one fan wrote.
"WOW....I'm from Louisiana and seeing you represent is awesome....beautiful beautiful beautiful," another noted.
Olivia Dunne goes viral with legendary boxer Mike Tyson
Olivia Dunne's ESPYS debut on Wednesday night was a total success!
Not only did she turn heads at the awards show with her gorgeous look on the red carpet, but she also presented an award during the broadcast and rubbed elbows with legendary celeb-athletes like Mike Tyson.
Livvy posed for a picture with the boxing legend and shared it in an Instagram carousel post saying, "Swipe to see my security."
In less than 24 hours, she racked up over 300,000 likes and hundreds of comments gushing over her starry ESPYS appearance.
Entering her final NCAA gymnastics season with the LSU Tigers this fall, Olivia Dunne will train to win her first collegiate national title and continue her massive success with NIL sponsorships.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Livvy / Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP