Olivia Dunne stole the show at the 2023 ESPY Awards!

Los Angeles, California - While the world's biggest athletes donned the red carpet at the 2023 ESPY Award show, it was LSU gymnastics superstar gymnast Olivia Dunne who stole the show!

Olivia Dunne stunned on the red carped of the 2023 ESPY Awards! © Collage: Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model stunned on the red carpet wearing a black body-shaping dress designed with several keyhole slits to complement her gymnastics physique.

Dunne's curly blonde locks waved down her back as the LSU superstar pinned a middle part to accentuate her eyes.

And while Livvy made a huge splash with her appearance on the red carpet, she made even bigger headlines during the broadcast with a short on-camera appearance.

"A lot of people ask me what it’s like being at the ESPY's surrounded by elite athletes, literal champions and the people at the very top of their sport," Dunne said. "Honestly, it’s just like a normal day at LSU. Right guys?"

The camera then shot out to the 2023 national champion LSU Tigers women’s baseball team sitting beside Dunne in the audience.

On Wednesday night, LSU had much to celebrate as the Lady Tigers basketball team was nominated for the Best Team award and hooper Angel Reese took home the Best Breakthrough Athlete award.