Olivia Dunne shows off perfect 10 tan lines in viral TikTok

Hutchinson Island South, Florida - Did Olivia Dunne just score her first perfect 10 as an LSU gymnast?

Olivia Dunne shows off her perfect 10 "tan lines" in a viral TikTok that's racking up views. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/Livvy

The past couple of weeks have been quite an exciting time for the LSU athletics department.

On Monday, Sports Illustrated revealed that LSU basketball star Angel Reese became a swimsuit model for the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Reese's announcement comes roughly two weeks after it was confirmed that LSU star gymnast Olivia Dunne would be featured in the magazine, as well.

Still on cloud nine from scoring a Sports Illustrated swimsuit feature, Dunne has been sharing a slew of social media posts while rocking various swimsuits, and with her latest vid is going viral!

In a TikTok that's garnered nearly 1 million views and counting, Livvy shows off her perfect 10 "tan lines."

The star gymnast admitted in the comments section that she was "extremely" sunburned when one fan asked "how sunburnt [sic] are you?"

"Maybe try sun screen next time," another fan suggested.

"Sun - 1 Livvy - 0," someone else hilariously wrote.