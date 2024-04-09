Olivia Dunne sparks frenzy with stunning mirror selfie

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne just shook up her Instagram game with a brand new post that has fans buzzing!

Olivia Dunne has shaken up her Instagram game by treating her followers to a carousel of mirror selfies that got fans buzzing in the comments. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne

The 21-year-old LSU gymnast ditched her usual routine and treated her followers to a carousel of mirror selfies on Instagram, where was seen decked out in stylish Vuori clothing.



In the snapshots, Livvy rocks a cute two-piece lounging set, complete with a chic chest keyhole cutout that perfectly complements the low mock neck.

She captioned the post with a playful "mirror mirror on the wall…" that fans absolutely loved!

The post has already racked up over 200,000 likes, with fans gushing over Livvy's stunning Sports Illustrated model vibes. What a fun and playful twist from the star college athlete!

"Unfortunately I don't look like this in my mirrors," Oliva's LSU teammate Savannah Schoenherr hilariously said.

"Who is the Rizziest of all," another fan added, playing on Livvy's Disney-inspired caption.