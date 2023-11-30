Olivia Dunne keeps warm with viral winter fashion reveal

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Gearing up for winter, LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is set to dazzle with a fresh array of stylish looks.

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne showed off her winter fashion in a viral new TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy

After enjoying some scorching bikini moments in Portugal for the 60th-anniversary edition of the legendary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, Dunne took to TikTok to flaunt a collection of her new winter outfits that quickly went viral.

Strutting her stuff in various Vuori coats, Dunne treated her millions of TikTok followers to a series of mirror selfies showcasing a lineup of autumn must-haves.

From chic puffer coats to cozy sherpa shackets and stylish longline winter coats, Livvy is geared up to conquer the winter chill.

"The one I need to keep me warm," she captioned the post.

Dunne saw over 300,000 views with tens of thousands of likes and comments from fans raving over her winter fashions.

"Looking good in every outfit," one fan wrote.

"U look pretty good in all of them," another adored.