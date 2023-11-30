Olivia Dunne keeps warm with viral winter fashion reveal
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Gearing up for winter, LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is set to dazzle with a fresh array of stylish looks.
After enjoying some scorching bikini moments in Portugal for the 60th-anniversary edition of the legendary Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, Dunne took to TikTok to flaunt a collection of her new winter outfits that quickly went viral.
Strutting her stuff in various Vuori coats, Dunne treated her millions of TikTok followers to a series of mirror selfies showcasing a lineup of autumn must-haves.
From chic puffer coats to cozy sherpa shackets and stylish longline winter coats, Livvy is geared up to conquer the winter chill.
"The one I need to keep me warm," she captioned the post.
Dunne saw over 300,000 views with tens of thousands of likes and comments from fans raving over her winter fashions.
"Looking good in every outfit," one fan wrote.
"U look pretty good in all of them," another adored.
Olivia Dunne becomes Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie
Emerging into the limelight with a memorable debut earlier this year, Olivia Dunne created a buzz as one of the inaugural college athletes featured in the renowned Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.
And now, she's making a triumphant return in 2024!
Livvy has officially earned the title of a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie for the forthcoming 60th-anniversary issue, joining the esteemed company of previous honorees such as Olivia Culpo and Emily Ratajkowski.
Dunne is set to begin her final year of NCAA gymnastics with LSU in January 2024.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy