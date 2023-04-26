Olivia Dunne's luscious "lavender haze" gym 'fit is going viral!

New York, New York - Is there anything Olivia Dunne doesn't look great in?

Olivia Dunne shares some gorgeous shots on Instagram from her latest Vuori ad campaign. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne

Dunne and her LSU Tigers gymnastics team's NCAA season came to an end earlier this month.

And despite the slew of injuries the team faced throughout the year, the Tigers managed to secure an impressive fourth-place finish at the national gymnastics championships in Fort Worth, Texas.

Livvy is seemingly using the extra time on her hands to make some hot Instagram content once again!

In her latest IG post that's garnered over half a million likes and counting, Dunne shares some gorgeous shots with a stunning bridge in the background while promoting the Vuori clothing brand.

Livvy fittingly captioned the post "lavender haze" as a nod to Taylor Swift's song of the same name while sporting a lavender workout set from the brand.

"I'm not dune loving you," one said wittily commented,

"Absolutely stunning," fellow media personality Brook Monk wrote.

"R U SERIOUS RN," Olympic gold medalist Eileen Gu said.