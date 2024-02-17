Olivia Dunne's recap of a D1 athlete's recovery hits viral numbers

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - If you've ever wondered how a top-tier athlete like Olivia Dunne recovers from intense training, just check out her latest viral Instagram reel .

Olivia Dunne's latest viral Instagram reel unveiled the inside scoop on her elite training recovery as a D1 athlete for LSU gymnastics. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Livvydunne

The LSU gymnast extraordinaire gave us a peek into her recovery routine on Thursday, and it's not your average spa day: it's a mix of stretching, massages, and furry pup cuddles.



Livvy kicked off her recovery session with a high-tech vibration plate that helps with lymphatic drainage and muscle recovery.

Next up was some barre stretching, with an adorable interruption from her pup, Roux, adding some extra cuteness to the mix.

To wrap things up, the 21-year-old worked with a trainer for some targeted stretching and enjoyed a Graston massage to iron out any lingering muscle pains.

It's no wonder she's been a standout for the LSU gymnastics team this season, helping them achieve the highest overall NCAA score. Her performances on the bars and floor routines continue to dazzle fans, leaving them in awe of her skills.