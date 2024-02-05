Olivia Dunne makes gymnastics comeback after mysterious absence!

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne just got back in action on the gymnastics floor and the star athlete didn't hold back on sharing her excitement!

Look out, world, because our girl Livvy is back!

After mysteriously sitting out two straight meets for LSU gymnastics, Olivia Dunne made a triumphant return, bringing back that old Livvy magic to the mats and leaving her loyal fans in awe!

Dunne not only secured her spot in both the uneven bars and floor lineups, but she also played a pivotal role in guiding the Tigers to a resounding victory against Arkansas!

Post-victory, Livy treated the gymternet to a playful Instagram carousel, giving them a glimpse of her joyous comeback.

The initial snapshot featured Livvy rocking her routine on the floor, while the second captured the spirited celebration with her teammates after the routine was over!

"our pleasure," she captioned the photos!

