Bow down! Olivia Dunne shows who's "queen" with viral puppy TikTok
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - If you don't appreciate Olivia Dunne's adorable puppy, you might be in for a rather unpleasant surprise from the LSU gymnast!
Bow (wow) down!
Last month, Olivia Dunne welcomed a new furry companion into her life and has been obsessed with her precious pup ever since.
Much like her devoted momma Livvy, little Roux is a top-dog, and the star college athlete wouldn't have it any other way.
In a TikTok video that quickly went viral, Livvy passionately revealed her true feelings when someone fails to recognize her beloved four-legged pup "is a queen."
As she lip-synced an audio of herself showering Roux with affection, the 21-year-old couldn't contain her excitement.
But when the "hater" seemed unimpressed by Roux's charm, Livvy's response was clear as a bell: "Get out!"
Fans react to Olivia Dunne's two-worded message on her dog
"Roux is a queen," Olivia Dunne captioned the viral TikTok post with her furry dog.
With over half a million views and tens of thousands of likes on the post and counting, Livvy fans bowed down to the royal behavior.
"Queen of the game!" one fan wrote.
"That dog is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen!" another added.
"#RouxTok," another hyped.
Roux appears to be gaining even more popularity than Olivia Dunne. Could she be getting her own social media account in the near future? Woof!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / livvy