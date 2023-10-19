Bow down! Olivia Dunne shows who's "queen" with viral puppy TikTok

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - If you don't appreciate Olivia Dunne 's adorable puppy, you might be in for a rather unpleasant surprise from the LSU gymnast!

Bow (wow) down!

Last month, Olivia Dunne welcomed a new furry companion into her life and has been obsessed with her precious pup ever since.

Much like her devoted momma Livvy, little Roux is a top-dog, and the star college athlete wouldn't have it any other way.

In a TikTok video that quickly went viral, Livvy passionately revealed her true feelings when someone fails to recognize her beloved four-legged pup "is a queen."

As she lip-synced an audio of herself showering Roux with affection, the 21-year-old couldn't contain her excitement.

But when the "hater" seemed unimpressed by Roux's charm, Livvy's response was clear as a bell: "Get out!"