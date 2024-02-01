Viral modeling gig sees Olivia Dunne's puppy score big
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne isn't the only model in her family! Look out world, because Roux the doggo has arrived.
While some people run on Dunkin, Olivia Dunne's adorable pooch runs on Pro Plan Sport!
In a viral Instagram post that garnered over 140,000 likes and hundreds of comments, Olivia Dunne and her furry friend Roux teamed up to showcase Pro Plan Sport for dogs.
Livvy shared a trio of images featuring her and Roux that captured a playful joint running session.
Olivia Dunne, who is currently the highest-paid female college athlete, has graced the covers of Sports Illustrated and Elle.
Now it seems she's opening the door for her adorable pup to follow suit!
Fans react to Olivia Dunne and Roux the dog's viral photoshoot
With the help of her adorable pup Roux, Olivia Dunne captured the hearts of her fans on Instagram in her latest post.
"roux is a starrrrr," one fan said.
"The dog is cuter than you." another joked to Livvy.
"We probably need to sign Roux," Olivia's NIL sponsor Drink Accelerator said.
"damn Livvy stay gettin the bag," another fan added.
What do you think – is Roux America's next top dog model?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@Livvydunne