Viral modeling gig sees Olivia Dunne's puppy score big

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Olivia Dunne isn't the only model in her family! Look out world, because Roux the doggo has arrived.

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne and her furry friend Roux teamed up to showcase Pro Plan Sport for dogs in a viral internet collaboration. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@Livvydunne

While some people run on Dunkin, Olivia Dunne's adorable pooch runs on Pro Plan Sport!

In a viral Instagram post that garnered over 140,000 likes and hundreds of comments, Olivia Dunne and her furry friend Roux teamed up to showcase Pro Plan Sport for dogs.

Livvy shared a trio of images featuring her and Roux that captured a playful joint running session.

Olivia Dunne, who is currently the highest-paid female college athlete, has graced the covers of Sports Illustrated and Elle.

Now it seems she's opening the door for her adorable pup to follow suit!