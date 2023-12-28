Will Olivia Dunne trade in her leotards for skates?: "Put me in, coach!"

Newark, New Jersey - During the winter holiday break, LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne brought her A-game off the mat and into the skating arena!

Despite competing for LSU, Livvy is proving she's a Jersey Girl at heart.

Saturday night was all about cheering on her home hockey team the New Jersey Devils as they faced off against the Detroit Red Wings in an epic showdown at the Prudential Center in Newark.



The Devils clinched a thrilling 3-2 victory, leaving fans in high spirits. But amidst the cheers, it seems the 21-year-old All-American gymnast had a secret desire: to trade her leotards for a pair of skates to join the Devils on the ice for that winning edge.

In a post that quickly went viral on Instagram on Wednesday, Livvy shared a carousel capturing her radiant smile displayed on the jumbotron at the game.

The caption? A playful and enthusiastic, "Put me in, coach!"

The post sparked a frenzy of engagement, racking up over 300,000 likes and drawing in hundreds of spirited comments.

She also posted a clip on TikTok at the game over the weekend with the caption, "What the puck is going on?" and a nod to her MLB boo Paul Skenes: "Just a baseball girlie trying to understand." It's gained a whopping 2 million views and counting.

Livvy's playful spirit off the gymnastics floor was definitely a highlight of the holiday season, and fans can hopefully look forward to more epic holiday content from the athlete-influencer as New Years approaches.