Olivia Dunne lights up New York City with her MLB boyfriend
New York, New York - Olivia Dunne is bringing some holiday cheer to the East Coast, and she's not alone!
The LSU gymnast has her special someone, MLB rookie Paul Skenes, in town for the festive break.
Skenes, a West Coast native, has swapped coasts to join Livvy for Christmas. The duo was spotted in the heart of New York City, capturing the magic of the season.
Skenes took to Instagram on Saturday night to share their adventures, featuring snapshots in front of the dazzling Rockefeller Christmas tree, against the iconic New York skyline, and even a cute pic of Livvy's dog Roux having a blast in the city.
Captioning the post, Skenes gushed, "Best tour guide in town @livvydunne."
Fans went wild, showering him with thousands of likes and comments and applauding him for scoring the ultimate Christmas gift: Livvy Dunne.
Fans react to Paul Skenes Instagram post
Paul Skenes dropped the latest bomb on Instagram with Olivia Dunne, and fans are going bonkers, crowning the MLB rookie as the ultimate man!
"Look up 'him' in the dictionary and you’ll find Paul Skenes as the definition [goat emoji]," one fan wrote.
"sorry i was unfamiliar with your game paul," another fan joked.
"he is him," another added.
"Bros life is straight W’s," one fan said.
Olivia Dunne is a senior gymnast at LSU and will begin her final year of NCAA gymnastics in the spring sports season.
