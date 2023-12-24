Olivia Dunne lights up New York City with her MLB boyfriend

New York, New York - Olivia Dunne is bringing some holiday cheer to the East Coast, and she's not alone!

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne and her boyfriend, MLB rookie Paul Skenes, have Instagram going nuts after a viral post of the two in New York City hit the internet. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / paulskenes

The LSU gymnast has her special someone, MLB rookie Paul Skenes, in town for the festive break.

Skenes, a West Coast native, has swapped coasts to join Livvy for Christmas. The duo was spotted in the heart of New York City, capturing the magic of the season.

Skenes took to Instagram on Saturday night to share their adventures, featuring snapshots in front of the dazzling Rockefeller Christmas tree, against the iconic New York skyline, and even a cute pic of Livvy's dog Roux having a blast in the city.

Captioning the post, Skenes gushed, "Best tour guide in town @livvydunne."

Fans went wild, showering him with thousands of likes and comments and applauding him for scoring the ultimate Christmas gift: Livvy Dunne.