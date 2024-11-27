Good idea, right? Olivia Rodrigo's songs are getting a Broadway twist in New York City!

New York, New York - Olivia Rodrigo is one of the biggest stars around, and now her most-loved hit songs are coming to New York City for a Broadway extravaganza!

Olivia Rodrigo is one of the biggest stars around, and now her best-loved hit songs are coming to New York City for a Broadway extravaganza! © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

You'll be feeling jealousy, jealousy if you miss out on this fabulous new show from the pros over at Broadway Sings.

Broadway's biggest stars will be joined by a live 11-piece orchestra in a one-of-a-kind musical experience at The Cutting Room in Manhattan on November 29 and December 1.

Grab your tickets here at 25% off!

The show – which features singers from Broadway shows like Wicked, Six, Waitress, and more – runs about 70 to 80 minutes long.

The tentative program includes: