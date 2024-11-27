Good idea, right? Olivia Rodrigo's songs are getting a Broadway twist in New York City!
New York, New York - Olivia Rodrigo is one of the biggest stars around, and now her most-loved hit songs are coming to New York City for a Broadway extravaganza!
You'll be feeling jealousy, jealousy if you miss out on this fabulous new show from the pros over at Broadway Sings.
Broadway's biggest stars will be joined by a live 11-piece orchestra in a one-of-a-kind musical experience at The Cutting Room in Manhattan on November 29 and December 1.
Grab your tickets here at 25% off!
The show – which features singers from Broadway shows like Wicked, Six, Waitress, and more – runs about 70 to 80 minutes long.
The tentative program includes:
- brutal
- traitor
- driver’s license
- deja vu
- good 4 u
- happier
- all-american bitch
- bad idea right?
- vampire
- ballad of a homeschooled girl
- making the bed
- get him back!
- love is embarrassing
- teenage dream
- scared of my guitar
- so american
- ...and more!
Click here for tickets, now discounted at 25% off!
This Olivia-centric event is just one of their many reimaginings of iconic artists including the music of Taylor Swift, Mariah Carey, Queen, and Whitney Houston among others.
We'll be seeing you there – we can feel it in our GUTS!
Cover photo: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP