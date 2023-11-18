Exclusive: Broadway Sings Taylor Swift puts theater flair on the pop star's biggest hits

New York, New York - The magic of Broadway has mingled with the phenomenon that is Taylor Swift thanks to Broadway Sings, a concert series that puts a new spin on beloved pop hits. TAG24 got in on the action, and chatted exclusively with the team that made it happen.

Broadway Sings Taylor Swift puts a new spin on some of the pop star's biggest hits. © Collage: Michael Tran / AFP & TAG24 / Kelly Christ

Broadway Sings Taylor Swift has taken over the Cutting Room in New York City, with some of the most talented singers in today's Broadway shows putting their own spin on hits like All Too Well, Style, You Belong With Me, illicit affairs, and more.

Co-creator, producer, and director Corey Mach – who is currently on Broadway in Merrily We Roll Along – told TAG24 that the concert series first began with a show centered around Adele's music back in 2011.

"There were less singers, and we didn't take as many liberties as we do now with really changing up the arrangements," Mach said.

After that show sold out, they expanded the concert series with more popular artists and bigger venues, gradually growing the show into what it is today.

"It's been a blast, and I think that the fact that we're able to do them more often now, even like sometimes two shows in a night... it's just really exciting to see," he told TAG24.

Featuring a 14-piece orchestra, Broadway Sings provides a unique opportunity to enjoy the full power of Broadway caliber talent in an intimate venue. The decision to significantly rearrange the well-known hits using the orchestra is essential, with Mach identifying it as a key feature that allows the show to excel without the pressure of comparison to the originals.

"I think we try to go the opposite direction so we don't have that onus placed upon us," he said. "We change the arrangements so that we can kind of stake our claim and to say, 'Hey, we are not Taylor Swift, we're not Queen. We're gonna change this up and do our version of it.' And if you like it, then great!"

Broadway Sings Taylor Swift is just one of their many reimaginings of iconic artists (others include Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston), and it's safe to say the series of enthralling covers has been a sure-fire hit with fans.