How to get Olivia Rodrigo's limited-edition MetroCard

New York, New York - Attention Big Apple Livies! Olivia Rodrigo will debut her very own limited-edition MetroCard at select MTA stations this week, and here's how you can make sure you get your hands on one.

On Monday, the 21-year-old singer is celebrating her partnership with Sony's Linkbuds – which has just debuted ads on the New York City subways – with new purple MetroCards.

The cards have "Listen Like Olivia" written on the front and a picture of the Grammy winner rocking her Linkbuds on the back.

The limited-edition MTA cards will be available from vending machines at the following stations:



34 St-Herald Sq (B/D/F/M/N/Q/R/W)

14th St-Union Sq (L/N/Q/R/W/4/5/6)

Time Sq-42 St (N/Q/R/W/S/1/2/3/7)

149 St-Grand Concourse (2/4/5)

Jay St-MetroTech (A/C/F/R)

74-Broadway (7)

Jackson Hts - Roosevelt Av (E/F/M/R)

There will only be 50,000 of the custom cards available, so you'll want to act quickly. The machines will begin offering Olivia's cards at 12:01 AM ET on Monday, October 28.

As the MTA shifts away from physical MetroCards, Olivia's collab will be one of the final custom cards available for commuters.