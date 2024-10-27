How to get Olivia Rodrigo's limited-edition MetroCard
New York, New York - Attention Big Apple Livies! Olivia Rodrigo will debut her very own limited-edition MetroCard at select MTA stations this week, and here's how you can make sure you get your hands on one.
On Monday, the 21-year-old singer is celebrating her partnership with Sony's Linkbuds – which has just debuted ads on the New York City subways – with new purple MetroCards.
The cards have "Listen Like Olivia" written on the front and a picture of the Grammy winner rocking her Linkbuds on the back.
The limited-edition MTA cards will be available from vending machines at the following stations:
- 34 St-Herald Sq (B/D/F/M/N/Q/R/W)
- 14th St-Union Sq (L/N/Q/R/W/4/5/6)
- Time Sq-42 St (N/Q/R/W/S/1/2/3/7)
- 149 St-Grand Concourse (2/4/5)
- Jay St-MetroTech (A/C/F/R)
- 74-Broadway (7)
- Jackson Hts - Roosevelt Av (E/F/M/R)
There will only be 50,000 of the custom cards available, so you'll want to act quickly. The machines will begin offering Olivia's cards at 12:01 AM ET on Monday, October 28.
As the MTA shifts away from physical MetroCards, Olivia's collab will be one of the final custom cards available for commuters.
Where will Olivia Rodrigo's MetroCard be sold?
"To be on one of the last-ever custom MetroCards is super cool," the get him back! singer said in a statement, per TimeOut.
"I had so much fun shooting my Sony campaign on the New York City subway. I can't wait to see my fans wearing these Sony LinkBuds designed in my favorite violet color."
Olivia first debuted her custom Linkbuds last September, with the headphones custom tuned for the optimal listening experience of her albums.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/X/@LiviesHQ & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP