Olivia Rodrigo unveils new headphones made specifically for her albums
Los Angeles, California - Livies can now listen to SOUR and GUTS exactly how Olivia Rodrigo intended, thanks to an exclusive new headphone collaboration with Sony.
The Olivia Rodrigo x LinkBuds S headphones, which were unveiled on Tuesday, were custom tuned by the 20-year-old singer and her producer Daniel Nigro to ensure the perfect listening experience for her albums, SOUR and GUTS.
"With these earbuds I designed with Sony, fans can experience music the way I do," Olivia said, per Billboard.
The headphones come in Olivia's trademark purple hue, with each pair bearing a distinct marble pattern as each is made special from sustainable materials.
The limited-edition LinkBuds S are available for pre-order for $199.
The Sony collaboration comes after another recent team-up by Olivia for GUTS, having previously partnered with Apple to shoot a new music video for get him back! using the new iPhone 15 Pro.
Olivia Rodrigo continues collaborations to promote GUTS
The impressive music video brings Olivia's back-and-forth tale of revenge and reunion with a number of camera effects, including several duplicates of the Grammy winner herself.
Along with Sony and Apple, Olivia has also partnered with Glossier, Casetify, and more for new products in her signature purple aesthetic.
In the promotional campaign for the new Sony headphones, Olivia dances around a purple-painted bedroom to her latest single as excited fans watch from outside.
Cover photo: Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP