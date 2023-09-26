Olivia Rodrigo unveils new headphones made specifically for her albums

Los Angeles, California - Livies can now listen to SOUR and GUTS exactly how Olivia Rodrigo intended, thanks to an exclusive new headphone collaboration with Sony .

Olivia Rodrigo has partnered with Sony to create new headphones that are tailored specifically for her music. © Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Olivia Rodrigo x LinkBuds S headphones, which were unveiled on Tuesday, were custom tuned by the 20-year-old singer and her producer Daniel Nigro to ensure the perfect listening experience for her albums, SOUR and GUTS.

"With these earbuds I designed with Sony, fans can experience music the way I do," Olivia said, per Billboard.

The headphones come in Olivia's trademark purple hue, with each pair bearing a distinct marble pattern as each is made special from sustainable materials.

The limited-edition LinkBuds S are available for pre-order for $199.

The Sony collaboration comes after another recent team-up by Olivia for GUTS, having previously partnered with Apple to shoot a new music video for get him back! using the new iPhone 15 Pro.