Olivia Rodrigo and Tate McRae steal the show at the Lakers vs. Nets game!
Los Angeles, California - Pop sensations Olivia Rodrigo and Tate McRae traded the red carpet for courtside seats Friday night to watch the brutal Lakers vs. Nets game in person.
The Gen-Z icons are back at it again!
On Friday night, Olivia Rodrigo and Tate McRae took the Cryto.com arena by storm.
The pair of 20-year-olds sat courtside to witness an intense match between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets.
Rodrigo wore a black button-up mini dress with a white t-shirt underneath. She paired the schoolgirl-inspired outfit with chunky black loafers and dainty white ankle socks.
On the other hand, McRae went for a relaxed and oversized fit, sporting a large leather blazer, baggy jeans, a white tank, and sneakers.
Despite the Lakers' 130-112 loss, the GUTS artist and the Greedy singer stole the spotlight with their infectious laughter and energy – all captured by adoring fans on social media!
Could a potential music collab be on the horizon for these two? We can only hope!
Cover photo: Collage: RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP