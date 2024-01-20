Olivia Rodrigo and Tate McRae steal the show at the Lakers vs. Nets game!

Los Angeles, California - Pop sensations Olivia Rodrigo and Tate McRae traded the red carpet for courtside seats Friday night to watch the brutal Lakers vs. Nets game in person.

Pop stars Olivia Rodrigo and Tate McRae spent Friday night courtside at the Lakers vs. Nets game. © Collage: RONALD MARTINEZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The Gen-Z icons are back at it again!

On Friday night, Olivia Rodrigo and Tate McRae took the Cryto.com arena by storm.

The pair of 20-year-olds sat courtside to witness an intense match between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets.

Rodrigo wore a black button-up mini dress with a white t-shirt underneath. She paired the schoolgirl-inspired outfit with chunky black loafers and dainty white ankle socks.



On the other hand, McRae went for a relaxed and oversized fit, sporting a large leather blazer, baggy jeans, a white tank, and sneakers.

Despite the Lakers' 130-112 loss, the GUTS artist and the Greedy singer stole the spotlight with their infectious laughter and energy – all captured by adoring fans on social media!