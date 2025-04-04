Olivia Rodrigo celebrates biggest show of career with iconic Severence meme

Mexico City, Mexico - Olivia Rodrigo has played her first-ever stadium show – marking the biggest performance of her career – and she celebrated in the most Gen-Z way possible.

Olivia Rodrigo celebrated the biggest show of her career with a viral TikTok video inspired by the Apple TV+ show Severance. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@livbedumb

The 22-year-old pop superstar graced the stage of Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City on Wednesday night, where a sold-out crowd of 65,000 fans piled in to see the show.

Olivia couldn't hide her excitement, taking a moment to tell the audience, "Do you guys know that this is the biggest show that I've ever played in my f**king life?"

"My eyes can't believe it. Oh my God! Thank you guys so much for being here," she added.

After the show, the Grammy winner took to her TikTok page to share a video inspired by the hit Apple TV+ series Severance.

Olivia started off the clip by standing in an elevator in her usual clothes before the bell rang and her outfit switched to her concert 'fit, referencing how the Severance characters transition between their work and outside selves.

"my innie played her first stadium 2night," she wrote in the caption.