Olivia Rodrigo teases next music video from GUTS!

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo is back with her second single from her sophomore album as she teases a new music video coming on Friday.

Olivia Rodrigo will drop the music video for bad idea right? on Friday. © VIVIEN KILLILEA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 20-year-old is set to drop bad idea right? on Friday, marking the second single from her upcoming sophomore album, GUTS.

After confirming the track as the next single earlier this week, Rodrigo announced on Thursday that an accompanying music video will premiere at midnight EST on Friday.

Petra Collins will once again direct after having previously helmed the video for vampire, the first GUTS single that dropped in June.

In the teaser clip, the former Disney+ star is seen rain-soaked on a train, with the video interspersed with party scenes and fireworks over a subtle guitar track.

Rodrigo further teased the drop on her Instagram story, where she posted a purple flyer for a party at "Olivia's place."

The image may have given a slight hint as to the song's theme with the words "Can't two people reconnect" written on the top right.