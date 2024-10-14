Olivia Rodrigo laughs off on-stage fall at GUTS World Tour with viral TikTok

Melbourne, Australia - Olivia Rodrigo laughed off an embarrassing on-stage blunder as she brought the GUTS World Tour down under!

On Monday, the 21-year-old singer took to TikTok to participate in one of the platform's latest trends using footage of a brutal tumble she took on stage in Melbourne.

Bearing the caption "#subtleforeshadowing," Liv's video featured the moments leading up to the gaffe, which saw her unexpectedly fall into a hole on the stage, along with her quick recovery.

Fans have shared their own footage of the blunder on TikTok as well, showing just how well Olivia was able to brush off the fall!

"Oh my god, that was fun!" she joked as she climbed back up onto the stage. "Sometimes there's just a hole in the stage, that's alright!"

Despite the malfunction, Olivia has been enjoying all the sights Australia has to offer on her latest leg of the tour – many of which she's documented on TikTok as well.

In one clip, the get him back! artist declared her love for the famous Tim Tam cookies and wrote, "first time in australia omg i get the tim tam hype."