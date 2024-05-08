Olivia Rodrigo surprises fans with new stops on GUTS World Tour!

Bangkok, Thailand - Olivia Rodrigo has thrilled fans with the surprise additions of stops in several new countries on the GUTS World Tour!

Olivia Rodrigo announced new shows in Asia and Australia as she continues the GUTS World Tour. © Jason Kempin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 21-year-old singer announced the new dates via social media on Wednesday.

"Asia and Australia dates just announced!!!" she wrote. "hope to see ya there!!!"

The new dates begin with a show on September 16 at Impact Arena in Bangkok, with further shows in Seoul, Hong Kong, Tokyo, and Singapore.

As for the Australian dates, Olivia will travel down under for two nights in Melbourne and two in Sydney this October.

The post also featured a star telling fans in Manila to "stay tuned," all but confirming shows in the Phillippines are in the works.

The Grammy winner's announcement comes amid her stops in Europe, which she commemorated with a recent photo dump.

Two of her stops in the UK were unfortunately rescheduled due to "technical issues" at Manchester's Co-op Live Arena, but the rest have gone off without a hitch so far. The new dates for Manchester have not been announced yet.