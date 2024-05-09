Olivia Rodrigo reacts to fan's hilarious tattoo fail: "This is the new lyric"
London, UK - Olivia Rodrigo has given her support to a fan whose tattoo inspired by one of her song lyrics went hilariously wrong.
On Tuesday, the 21-year-old singer responded to fan Grace Flemming's TikTok that revealed how her ink inspired by Olivia's song hope ur ok took a turn for the worst.
While the tattoo was meant to say, "address the letters to the holes in my butterfly wings," the end was unfortunately written as "butter wings" instead.
"this is ur sign to ALWAYS double check the spelling before you get a tattoo," Grace wrote on her clip.
But the Grammy winner found the positive in the situation, commenting, "HAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAH OMG THIS IS THE NEW LYRIC IM CHANGING IT TO BUTTERWINGS."
The fan was over the moon at the reply, writing, "SHUT UPP I LOVE U LIV CAN WE PLS BE FRIENDS."
Speaking with PEOPLE, Grace revealed that she didn't even notice the error until her boyfriend pointed it out in a photo she had sent him of the ink.
Does Olivia Rodrigo have any tattoos?
Grace, thankfully, has no regrets, adding that the "laughs and smiles" the mistake brought out were "priceless."
As it turns out, Olivia is no stranger to tattoo mistakes herself, as she once got a matching finger tattoo with her pal Iris Apatow.
The ink, which was a small heart on her finger, hasn't aged well, with the singer joking that the art now looks like she just "smudged Sharpie" on her hand.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Hutchins Photo & Screenshot/TikTok/@