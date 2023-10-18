Olivia Rodrigo reveals tattoo fail after getting matching ink with friends

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has shared the unfortunate evolution of her finger tattoo , which she got as a tribute to some of her closest friends.

Olivia Rodrigo got matching tattoos with her friends in 2022, but the ink hasn't quite withstood the test of time. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@charlidamelio & Screenshot/Instagram/oliviarodrigo

The 20-year-old singer got a small heart tattooed on her pinky finger in 2022, matching the design with her long-time friend, Iris Apatow.

TikTok stars Charli D'Amelio and Avani Gregg also got their own matching tats that night, instead opting for small smiley faces on their fingers.

In a recent interview with Wired, Olivia revealed the sad state of the ink a year later, joking that she's not sure if she could even call it a tattoo anymore.

"It doesn't look like a heart at all. It looks like I smudged Sharpie on my hand," she said.

The heart remains the lacy artist's only ink so far, adding that she has no plans to fix it up in the near future.