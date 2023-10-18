Olivia Rodrigo reveals tattoo fail after getting matching ink with friends
Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo has shared the unfortunate evolution of her finger tattoo, which she got as a tribute to some of her closest friends.
The 20-year-old singer got a small heart tattooed on her pinky finger in 2022, matching the design with her long-time friend, Iris Apatow.
TikTok stars Charli D'Amelio and Avani Gregg also got their own matching tats that night, instead opting for small smiley faces on their fingers.
In a recent interview with Wired, Olivia revealed the sad state of the ink a year later, joking that she's not sure if she could even call it a tattoo anymore.
"It doesn't look like a heart at all. It looks like I smudged Sharpie on my hand," she said.
The heart remains the lacy artist's only ink so far, adding that she has no plans to fix it up in the near future.
Olivia Rodrigo previously shared interest in a Taylor Swift tattoo
Olivia also doesn't plan on getting a new design soon either, telling the outlet, "I think my next tattoo, I'm going to wait until I have kids, and I'll get their names tattooed on me."
In 2021, Olivia revealed that she and her friends had wanted to get small 13s on their hands as an homage to Taylor Swift, who wore the number on her hand during her early tours.
In the wake of the pair's supposed falling out, it looks like those plans aren't going to come to fruition anytime soon, though Olivia has denied rumors of "beef" with the Anti-Hero artist after their song-writing credit debacle.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@charlidamelio & Screenshot/Instagram/oliviarodrigo