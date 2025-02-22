Olivia Rodrigo shares sweet birthday message: "The luckiest girl alive"
Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo is feeling 22! The pop star shared a sweet message on Friday in honor of her latest birthday, which she spent with her closest pals.
The freshly 22-year-old singer dropped a new Instagram post following her birthday on Thursday, writing, "thank u for all the birthday wishes!!!"
"I feel like the luckiest girl alive!!!" she added. "grateful for this year and all the love, friendship, music, magic and spaghetti I got to experience! cheers to 22!!!"
The photo dump kicked off with Olivia enjoying some pasta with longtime pal Iris Apatow, while a later snap showed that Madison Hu, Conan Gray, Laufey, and Joe Locke were all in attendance at her birthday bash.
The slideshow also included a peek at the get him back! artist's recent adventures, including a trip to the beach and a cozy picnic.
Olivia's 21st year was another memorable one for the pop star, as she largely spent it on the road amid her sold-out GUTS World Tour.
Though the concert series came to an end last October, Olivia will be back on the road this year for a slate of festival performances and a number of additional shows as part of the GUTS World Tour: Spilled.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@oliviarodrigo