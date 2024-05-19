Olivia Rodrigo reunites with Lily Allen for blowout London show!

London UK - Olivia Rodrigo fans couldn't help but smile to see her O2 Arena Show in London where she reunited with industry vet and once-collaborator Lily Allen!

Liv and Lily performed together at Glastonbury in 2022 in a rousing performance of the 2008 smash F*ck You, which they dedicated to "the five members of the Supreme Court who have showed us that at the end of the day, they truly don’t give a sh*t about freedom" following Roe v. Wade being overturned.

The duo were back in action on Friday for an iconic team-up on the Driver's License singer's latest Guts World Tour stop.



"The best day of my whole career was when I got to sing with her a few years ago at Glastonbury," Olivia gushed to the crowd before introducing the Not Fair artist.

"I absolutely adore her. Would you please give it up for Ms. Lily Allen!"

Together the women performed Lily's 2006 hit song Smile, sweetly hugging it out at the end.