Olivia Rodrigo fulfills "biggest dream" as Glastonbury 2025 headliner

Somerset, UK - Olivia Rodrigo has been tapped to headline Glastonbury 2025 alongside The 1975, Neil Young, and more music powerhouses.

Olivia Rodrigo (c.) will headline Glastonbury 2025, with Charli XCX (r.) and Doechii also on board to perform. © Collage: Mike Coppola & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Michael Tran / AFP

The annual music festival, held in Somerset, England, will welcome the 22-year-old GUTS artist as a headliner on Sunday, June 29.

Olivia took to her Instagram story on Thursday to share her excitement after the news broke, writing, "Headlining glasto has been one of my biggest dreams for so long.

"Truly can't believe this! So grateful and sooo excited. Hope to see you there."

Though it's her first time headlining, this will be the pop star's second time at Glastonbury after a performance in 2022.

Joining Olivia as fellow 2025 headlines are The 1975, who top the bill on Friday, and Neil Young on Saturday.

Young isn't the only veteran music icon hitting the stage, as the festival will also welcome Rod Stewart, Alanis Morissette, Busta Rhymes, and Brandi Carlile.

But the trendiest stars among Gen-Zers are set to dominate, with appearances by Charli XCX, Doechii, Gracie Abrams, Noah Kahan, Lucy Dacus, Raye, Shaboozey, and more.

Tickets for Glastonbury 2025 have all been scooped up, as the festival sold out of all tickets in just 35 minutes when they were released last November.