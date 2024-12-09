Olivia Rodrigo shakes up classic LBD in vintage Thierry Mugler look

Los Angeles, California - Olivia Rodrigo put a fresh spin on the classic "little black dress" at Variety's Hitmakers Brunch over the weekend!

Olivia Rodrigo put a fresh spin on the classic "little black dress" at Variety's Hitmakers Brunch over the weekend! © Collage: AMY SUSSMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 21-year-old singer hit the event's green carpet in a Thierry Mugler minidress from 1998, which features a tuxedo-inspired halter neck and pockets.

Olivia shorted the dress a bit from its original runway style and ditched accessories, also opting for a more minimal makeup look and a sleek ponytail 'do to pull focus to the dress.

The get him back! singer presented the award for Producer of the Year to Dan Nigro, with whom she worked on both of her albums.

"Dan is, quite simply, a genius. He hears music in a way nobody else does," she said in her speech, per Variety.

Elsewhere at the event, Olivia mingled with a number of other artists and honorees, including Young Miko, Doechii, and more.

She shared a snap of herself alongside fellow musicians Amy Allen, Laufey, Caroline Polacheck, and Charli XCX to her Instagram story with the caption, "an actual photo of what my Spotify wrapped looks like."