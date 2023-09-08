Did Olivia Rodrigo live up to the hype with GUTS?

New York, New York - Olivia Rodrigo has officially dropped her highly-anticipated sophomore album, GUTS , but did it live up to the hype?

Olivia Rodrigo dropped GUTS on Friday to praise from both critics and fans. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/oliviarodrigo

The 20-year-old shot to stardom with her Grammy-winning debut album, SOUR, in 2021, setting ultra-high expectations for her 2023 follow-up.

Thankfully, GUTS lived up to (and might have even exceeded) fans' hopes with devastatingly beautiful ballads like making the bed and logical, unapologetic cries of teenage rage like all-american bitch, and scathing break-up anthems like vampire and get him back.

Since dropping on Friday, the album has earned glowing praise from music critics and fans alike.

Rolling Stone has deemed the record an "instant classic" with a perfect 100/100. GUTS currently holds a score of 98/100 on critic aggregator Metacritic.



As for the fans, Livvies haven't been holding back as they share their emotional reactions to Rodrigo's new release.